PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old Plainville High School student has been charged after a photo surfaced of them allegedly having a possible handgun, according to police.

Police were made aware of a photo that had been circulating of the student with what appeared to be a part of a handgun sticking out of their pocket. Police said the photo is believed to have been taken last week in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The student was immediately removed from classes and searched, but there were no weapons found in their possession.

Police said it remains unknown if the object seen in the photo was a real handgun or a BB gun, however, the student is facing charges of carrying a weapon on school grounds and carrying a dangerous weapon.

