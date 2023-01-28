HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pilot was ejected from a plane during a crash in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, a single-engine Lancair IV-P four-passenger prop plane crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport’s turf runway around 3:30 p.m.

The pilot was ejected from the plane during the crash, suffering some burns and a possible fracture, the CAA said. They were transported to an area hospital for injuries.

According to the CAA, the pilot was the only person on-board at the time of the crash.

The airport is currently closed, and the CAA said the quantity of fuel on the crash site is unknown at this time.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will follow-up after the investigation has concluded.

This is an active scene.

