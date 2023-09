BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A small plane landed in a field in Burlington after apparently having a mechanical issue according to State Police.

State Police at Troop L in Litchfield say the plane went down near the old Johnnycake Airport on Route 4 sometime between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries.

At this time it is not known where the plane took off from or where it was going.