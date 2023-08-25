BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A giant marijuana cultivation site will have to wait a little longer before coming to Bloomfield.

During a meeting Thursday night, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to postpone their decision on the construction of Ayr Wellness in Bloomfield to Aug. 28.

The site would feature a new parking lot with 79 spaces and a new access driveway for two loading bays. The company also promises to bring in around 100 potential jobs.

During the meeting, residents expressed concerns about where the site is being built.

“We are a school nearby and I have many concerns on how this impacts our children. We have children in our facility. 64 children, ages six weeks to 12-year-old and we are less than one minute away from the facility,” Leah Fleeting from Creative Arts Learning Academy said.

The site is slated to be on the corner of Granby Street, just feet away from the Hartford line. This would be Ayr Wellnesses’ first operation in Connecticut but they are not new to the cultivation business.

They currently operate facilities in six other states, including New Jersey and Massachusetts.

