HARTFORD. Conn. (WTNH) – As the licenses are being handed out to cultivators, it may take more time than then first thought to create the infrastructure, plant the seeds and get Connecticut’s first crop to market.

“Anytime you build something from scratch, and especially if you’re building and flying simultaneously you’re going to have some stumbles,” said Dep. Commissioner Andrea Comer from the Department of Consumer Protection.

The application deadline for cultivation licenses has come and gone. For disproportionately impacted area cultivators, the state says if you have $3 million and can apply, there’s no cap on those licenses.

“I love best practices, unfortunately in this instance, there are none. Many states have tried this and there have been challenges along the way,” said Comer.

For example, there is no limit on the number of times an applicant can apply for micro cultivation or retail licenses. So, the state has received more than 30,000 applications

“Section 50 which allows people to submit as many applications as they want to, that’s like playing the lottery, if you play 1000 times, you’re going to have a better chance than if you just play once,” said Comer.

There is some concern that cultivators, while there may be enough to go around won’t have seeds in the ground in time to make the launch around the first of the year. For some, it could be difficult to establish a pipeline from seed to store especially for social equity applicants.

“It is so much more than just, I want to be a social equity applicant I want a license I think I can do this,” stated Sonserae Cicero, CEO of Levity Management.

There is also a supply chain, and manufacturing build-out, all before your final license is granted.

“And it cost a lot of money to even set up an inventory system, we’re not even talking about the technical side of managing your inventory once you get your brick and mortar set up for manufacturing and or distributing,” said Cicero.

And keep in mind, Connecticut law says that stores must sell Connecticut-grown cannabis, so it has to be grown in the state to sell it. So, it will all depend on when the growers are ready.