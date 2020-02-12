Playroom for all ages unveiled at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For any child or even adult, being in the hospital can be scary, but there’s a new room at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to help with that.

Christian went for the books while Katalina dove into the arts and crafts. She’s making a Valentine for her buddy for one simple reason.

“Because he’s my friend,” Katalina said.

And a good friend to Connecticut Children’s made this possible. The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $50,000 to renovate the space, complete with new cabinets, sink, infant play nook, furniture and toys.

April McGonnigal from Dunkin’ Joy said, “The room looks amazing. We really like all the different aspects of it.”

The new playroom is really important for the kids, as studies show play can really help cope and even heal.

Child Life Specialist Gina LaScala said, “Kids play as a way to explain how they’re feeling.”

Of course they wanted to make this room attractive for all kids, so there’s video games and books for the teenagers.

CT Children’s Senior VP Cheryl Hoey said, “This room is more than a playroom. The children that are here, their work is play and we are trying to normalize in an environment when they come in it’s not very normal.”

And so far, the reviews are positive.

Katalina said, “I like it.”