HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A playground fire in Hartford is being investigated as suspected arson, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to Granby Street for the report of a fire around 12 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a large tire on fire, which spread to the playscape.

The playscape was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Hartford Fire Department said the fire is suspected arson and is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Hartford police said they believe juveniles were the ones that set the fire.

Due to the extent of the damage, the playground

No additional information was released at this time. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.