‘Pleasantly surprised to get that announcement’: Local wedding venue in Southington reacts to COVID restrictions being lifted May 19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s announcement about easing, and eventually lifting, restrictions on businesses will have a big impact on event venues in Connecticut.

“We want to get back to doing what we do best!” said Karen Alix, manager of the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

If Karen Alix, manager of the Aqua Turf Club in Southington, could sum up this past year in one word it would be “humbling.”

“We can do sport events, proms, weddings, corporate, big [events],” Alix told News 8. “That’s always been wonderful for us and the state, but who would have ever thought ‘big’ was going to be a determent in all this.”

She said last year, they only held a few dozen events between the beginning of August and the end of October. They haven’t held any since.

“Pleasantly surprised to get that announcement,” she said. “We weren’t expecting that.”

Governor Ned Lamont announced, starting on May 1, some business restrictions will ease. On May 19, all remaining restrictions will lift – contingent on low infection rates and increasing vaccination numbers. However, masks will continue to be required in all indoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

“We’re very excited,” said Alix. “Very excited.”

The Department of Public Health will be issuing recommendations for indoor and other large outdoor events, such as concerts. Alix said they’ll keep many of the precautions they have in place.
Now, the Aqua Turf and other event venues across the state are looking forward to brighter days ahead.

“We’re very grateful we were able to weather the storm,” said Alix. “Very grateful for the staff that has stuck with us and for those who have indicated they’re going to return. Very grateful to our clients, who have hung in there.”

