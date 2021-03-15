 

Plow, salt truck rally held in Hartford over state pier closure

(WTNH) — This is not the time for putting away the shovels or snow blowers. It is New England, after all. Still, you would think the worst is behind us. The state’s supply of road salt might not be too concerning right now. But, what about down the road?

Today, contractors held a rally at the capitol in support of DRIVN Enterprises, a New London-based salt supplier.

“I’ll be honest with you, we’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to find a solution to move forward,” the owner of DRIVN Enterprises Steve Farrelly  said, “I am pretty good at finding solutions that work, and there isn’t one that will work.”

State Pier and Gateway Terminal in New Haven is where large contractors went for the salt they needed to battle the storms. Two years ago, the state awarded Gateway Terminal the bid to operate the New London Pier. Connecticut Port Authority (CPA) made a deal with two big corporations.

The site will be used for wind turbine development. The deal meant the owner of DRIVN had to vacate the Pier.

“The state of Connecticut gave a 20 year lease with a 20 year renewal on a piece of property. Nothing like that has ever been done before. So that has created to me a monopoly in Connecticut of all imports and exports. Not just salt.” Farrelly said.

Peter Niro operates Allstate Landscape Services. He has purchased salt from DRIVN. He said he waited “eight, nine, ten hours” in New Haven for one load of salt.

“Everybody saw the picture going up a week after New London’s out of salt, they’re raising their prices ten percent. That’s unacceptable, you can’t do that.” Niro said.

A statement from Gateway reads in part, “The CPA and Gateway have continuously demonstrated good faith and a willingness to work with DRVN, from granting several extensions on the amount of time DRVN has to remove the salt, to waiving their rental payments at State Pier, to offering relocation help and identifying other suitable sites for its operations.”

The state has said the agreement represents a critical milestone in Connecticut’s quest to become a national leader in offshore wind development.

