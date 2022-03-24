HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Hartford Thursday night.

Police were in the area of Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue Thursday night around 10:24 p.m. when they came across a serious two-car crash. A grey BMW X5 was located in the intersection, as well as a white Acura TL, which had crashed into a utility pole.

Larry Lugo, 28, of Hartford, was pronounced dead on scene. He was the driver and sole passenger of the Acura.

The male driver and passenger of the BMW were transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.