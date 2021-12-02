Police: 14-year-old boy shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Russ Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the area of 135 Russ Street, and while on the scene, police said a 14-year-old boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teen has injuries that are described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

