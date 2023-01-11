HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old on Broad Street Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Hartford police officers responded to the report of a ShotSpotter alert at 9:53 p.m. in the area of 695 Broad Street. Upon arrival at the scene, police located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.