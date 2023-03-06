HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old was shot on Madison Street in Hartford on Monday night, according to authorities.

Hartford police responded to Hartford Hospital at 9:10 p.m. following a report a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Officers learned a 19-year-old male had been shot on Madison Street. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, police said.