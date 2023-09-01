BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old man from Manchester is facing several charges after he allegedly shot at a man whose vehicle he was breaking into in Bloomfield.

Yavier Ruiz-Valez was breaking into a car at about 5 a.m. Thursday on Cottage Grove Circle when the vehicle’s owner confronted him and fired a “warning shot” into the ground, according to an announcement from police. Ruiz-Valez then ran to his own vehicle, got a gun and shot at the vehicle’s owner, hitting him in the arm.

Ruiz-Valez drove off and later walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face, according to police. Shell casings and blood were found inside a vehicle on Madison Street. Police have not said how Ruiz-Valez was shot in the face.

He’s facing charges of second-degree assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and interfering.