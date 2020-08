HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a late-night Monday shooting in the Tower Avenue and Greenwich Street area.

According to officials, officers responded to the area of Tower Avenue and Greenwich Street at 10:36 p.m. for a shot spotter activation. Three victims were injured. One currently has non-life-threatening injuries while the other two are in surgery, police say.

No word on the suspect or the cause of the shooting.

