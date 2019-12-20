Closings
Police: $4,000 in high school basketball league fees stolen

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Newington are investigating the theft of about $4,000 in town basketball registration fees.

Newington Police said Friday that the theft happened Dec. 13 as town officials were collecting registration fees for the upcoming high school recreational basketball league.

Police say a parks and recreation department employee had left a manila envelope containing cash, checks, and credit card information unattended at a registration table set up in the Mortensen Community Center gymnasium. 

Police say roughly 100 teenagers were in the gym at the time of the theft. They’re asking anyone with information to call the department. 

