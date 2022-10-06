WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police.

The woman was exercise walk-jogging at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks police.

Officers and K-9 units searched the area, and the man was found by Connecticut State Police troopers on Schoephoester Road.

The woman remains in the hospital with a serious head injury, according to police. She also has broken fingers.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, is facing charges of first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment. He has been assigned a $150,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.