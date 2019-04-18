Hartford

Police activity closed 3 lanes on Interstate 91 North in Enfield, now reopened

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 05:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 09:08 PM EDT

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials reported three lanes on Interstate 91 Northbound in Enfield were closed Wednesday evening due to "police activity" between Exits 48 and 49. All three lanes are now open.

The activity was first reported around 5:30 p.m.

There has been no word on any injuries.

It is not known when the highway will fully reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

