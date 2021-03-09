 

Homicide investigation underway near Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide on Washington Street in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Shot Spotter alerted officers of shots fired at the intersection of Washington and Lincoln streets near Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Hartford Hospital notified police a gunshot victim was dropped off for treatment for a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Andres Bonilla of Hartford, was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., according to police.

Washington Street will be closed from Madison Street to Lincoln Street while police investigate at the scene. Hartford Hospital can be accessed through the Seymour Street entrance.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

