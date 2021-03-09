Homicide investigation underway near Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide on Washington Street in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Shot Spotter alerted officers of shots fired at the intersection of Washington and Lincoln streets near Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Hartford Hospital notified police a gunshot victim was dropped off for treatment for a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Andres Bonilla of Hartford, was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., according to police.

Washington Street will be closed from Madison Street to Lincoln Street while police investigate at the scene. Hartford Hospital can be accessed through the Seymour Street entrance.

A News 8 crew is on scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.