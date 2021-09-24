Police apprehend suspects following pursuit on I-84 west in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police apprehended the suspects who fled a vehicle being pursued in connection to a firearms investigation on I-84 west Friday afternoon.

At around 3:18 p.m., Hartford Police and State Police were in pursuit of a vehicle on I-84 west in West Hartford. At one point, West Hartford Police said the suspect vehicle drove off the shoulder of the #43 on-ramp to I-84 westbound and the occupants fled the vehicle.

West Hartford Police officers assisted Hartford Police in locating and apprehending the two outstanding suspects from the car.

No injuries were reported.

