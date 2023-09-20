HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A search of a smoke shop and man’s home found AR-15 ghost guns and six pounds of marijuana, according to Hartford police.

Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas, 31, of New Britain, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell. Hartford police said that he will face ghost gun charges from New Britain, as well.

A search of the Angel Grocery Smoke Shop and Dones-Vargas’ home on Wednesday found two AR-15 ghost guns, a Glock 9 mm, a Kimber .45 caliber pistol, two extended magazines, ammunition, six pounds of marijuana, drug packaging materials and $1,500, according to police.