East Hartford police search for suspects involved in overnight burglaries on Main Street

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are actively searching for suspects involved in overnight burglaries on Main Street early Monday morning.

Four suspects broke into three convenience stores and one pharmacy on Main Street. The suspects spent less than a minute inside each business.

Officials tell News 8 they are actively searching for a Grey Honda Sonata with license plate AG270. Police say that the plate does not belong to that car.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

