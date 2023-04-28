WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dangerous trend, called the Orbeez challenge, is circulating on social media. Police and School districts are now sending out a warning to parents.

These trends are unfortunately not unusual—but as we’ve reported in the past they can have serious consequences. And this latest challenge is no different.

The Orbeez Challenge has gone viral on TikTok. Young people are firing Orbeez from gel guns, similar to how nerf and paintball guns are used. They’re being fired at random people and vehicles.

Orbeez are super-absorbent polymers that expand when submerged in water.

West Harford Public Schools sent a letter home to parents on Thursday, April 27, that the district has received numerous reports from police and neighboring communities about kids participating in the challenge.

The school outlined the challenge and reminded parents these items do not belong on school grounds. Police say those involved in participating in the game could face criminal charges.

A statement in the letter reads as follows:

“West Hartford Public Schools and the West Hartford Police Department cannot overstate the dangers involved when individuals decide to participate in these behaviors.”

School officials will be reinforcing that message to students in the coming days and weeks.