BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — An accused robber was in custody Sunday after police said he held a bank at gunpoint, led officers on a vehicle chase and then crashed.

William Walker, of Hartford, has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, second-degree larceny, risk of injury, second-degree breach of peace, reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, disobeying an officer signal, operating under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Bristol police received a call at about 11:20 a.m. claiming a victim was being held at gunpoint at the Webster Bank ATM, located at 575 Farmington Avenue, according to authorities.

Walker then drove off in a dark-colored Honda, leading officers who were arriving at the scene on a chase, according to police. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in the area of Route 6 near Federal Street.

“Some involved” were minorly injured, according to police. No victims were hurt during the reported robbery.

Police have not said if money was stolen.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.