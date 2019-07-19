Breaking News
Police arrest 16 on drug charges for ‘Operation Heat Wave’

Hartford

Hartford

Posted: / Updated:
  • Chauncy Azon Wilson, 21 of New Britain
  • Christian Rodriguez-Lleras, 30 of New Britain
  • Elliot Bethea, 30 of New Britain
  • Eric Archer, 28 of New Britain
  • Jermaine Shivers, 32 of New Britain
  • Jonathan Olivio-Negron, 21 of New Britain
  • Monte Adams, 25 of New Britain
  • Nelson Ruiz, 33 of New Britain
  • Richard Tyson, 46 of New Britain
  • Thomas Allard, 34 of Salem
  • Tiffany Monique Chislom, 34 of New Britain
  • Wesley Concepcion, 38
  • Amy Arnett
  • Johnny Buitrago, 37 of New Britain
  • Christina Kalve, 34 of Farminton
  • Dennis Ramos, 36 of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — As much of the nation deals with high heat, police in Connecticut initially arrested a dozen people on drug charges in a sting they’re calling “Operation Heat Wave.”

The New Britain Police Department says several agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency in Hartford, took part in the one-day roundup Friday, which concluded Operation Heat Wave.

Police say twelve people were arrested for engaging in the sale of illicit drugs in New Britain. Four more arrests were confirmed, and more are expected.

The arrests were targeted in the area of North and Oak streets, where residents have complained of illegal drug dealing and drug use in their community in recent months.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Connecticut, which remains in effect until Sunday night.

