Police arrest 16 on drug charges for ‘Operation Heat Wave’

Chauncy Azon Wilson, 21 of New Britain

Christian Rodriguez-Lleras, 30 of New Britain

Elliot Bethea, 30 of New Britain

Eric Archer, 28 of New Britain

Jermaine Shivers, 32 of New Britain

Jonathan Olivio-Negron, 21 of New Britain

Monte Adams, 25 of New Britain

Nelson Ruiz, 33 of New Britain

Richard Tyson, 46 of New Britain

Thomas Allard, 34 of Salem

Tiffany Monique Chislom, 34 of New Britain

Wesley Concepcion, 38

Amy Arnett

Johnny Buitrago, 37 of New Britain

Christina Kalve, 34 of Farminton

Dennis Ramos, 36 of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — As much of the nation deals with high heat, police in Connecticut initially arrested a dozen people on drug charges in a sting they’re calling “Operation Heat Wave.”

The New Britain Police Department says several agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency in Hartford, took part in the one-day roundup Friday, which concluded Operation Heat Wave.

Police say twelve people were arrested for engaging in the sale of illicit drugs in New Britain. Four more arrests were confirmed, and more are expected.

The arrests were targeted in the area of North and Oak streets, where residents have complained of illegal drug dealing and drug use in their community in recent months.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Connecticut, which remains in effect until Sunday night.

==

