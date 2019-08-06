Police arrest South Windsor man on assault charges

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department arrested a local man on Monday on charges of assault.

According to South Windsor police, officers were dispatched to a Misty Meadow Lane home for a physical dispute call on Monday at 10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, an injured resident was spotted and a roommate was being uncooperative with the officer’s commands.

Police say they used a taser to take the suspect into custody, and the victim was treated after.

South Windsor officers arrested David Goldman, 48 of South Windsor. Goldman was charged with interfering with an officer, breach of peace, and assault.

Goldman was held $75,000 bond and will be presented in court on Tuesday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.