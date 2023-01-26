EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect from Hartford was arrested on Monday for the homicide of a 17-year-old in January 2022.

According to East Hartford police, 19-year-old Jahki Clarke of Hartford was arrested on Monday and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with evidence, and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Clarke is being held on a $750,000 court-set bond.

The charges stem from a homicide in January 2022 on Westbrook Street. Police said officers were dispatched to a home for a report of a person shot and at the scene, located a 17-year-old victim. The victim, who has not been named, died.

Through an investigation, police found that multiple people fled the area in a white Toyota Avalon. After viewing footage through the town’s street camera system, officers identified the suspect’s car.

Police said a 15-year-old juvenile gave police a confession and was subsequently arrested, however, detective work led police to believe that the 15-year-old was not the actual shooter.

An arrest warrant was issued for the real shooter, Clarke, who had fled the state immediately following the incident but had since returned.

