A fire that burned a drug factory on June 19, 2023 Bloomfield has been ruled an arson by police.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bloomfield building that was the target of arson was a drug factory, police announced on Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday. The building, located at 195 West Newbury Road, was unoccupied at the time. The building received severe structural damage in the fire.

It was “a clandestine drug laboratory” that made THC/psilocybin mushroom products, according to an announcement from police.

The investigation into who set the fire has now expanded to also look into the manufacturing operation.