Police: Bristol man faces sex abuse, assault charges after allegedly giving advice on how to prostitute a girl

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man is facing sex abuse and sex assault charges, police say.

60-year-old Robert Sellers was arrested last week in Southington. Police say he was talking online to who he thought was the father of a 12-year-old girl.

It was actually an FBI agent. Police say he gave the agent advice on how to prostitute the girl. They say he also said he wanted to meet her, would rent a motel room and pay $2,000 for sex.

Police say sellers got a room last week and met with the undercover agent. He was arrested in the parking lot.