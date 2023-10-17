BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol man walking his dog fired at an SUV in-self defense, according to police.

The man noticed an unknown vehicle in his neighbor’s driveway on Vincent Road at about 9 p.m. Friday, according to officials. When he approached it, the SUV sped off toward the dead end on the street, backed over a lawn and drove quickly toward the man.

Police said the man, who was “fearing for his life,” fired a shot at the SUV.

No one was injured. Police said that the man, who legally owns the gun, is not facing charges.

Officers are searching for the mid-sized SUV, which is either white or light in color. Police have released the following video of the vehicle:

Anyone who has information about the vehicle has been asked to contact police.