NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Central Connecticut State University student was taken into custody for a voyeurism charge after he was allegedly inside a female locker room on campus, according to police.

In January, two female students said that they saw Matthew X. Nieves peeking through a door to the female showers in Kaiser Hall, according to police documents.

The students had finished an athletic practice when they spotted him, made eye contact with Nieves, screamed and then ran to their coach, according to police. Their coach then followed Nieves and took pictures of him and his license plate.

When interviewed by police, Nieves allegedly said that he was working out in the building when he started wandering to look at paintings and sports memorabilia, according to an arrest warrant. He then got lost, realized he was on the women’s side of the building, and then opened and closed doors trying to find a way out. When he realized he was in the showers, he said he closed the door and walked away.

A sign near the door to the room reads “women’s physical education recreational locker room.”

“Due to the lockers and bathroom area, along with the door clearly labeled ‘Women’s’ leading to this area, it would be reasonable to believe that any lay person would understand that they are not only in a locker room, but the women’s locker room,” the arrest warrant reads.

Security footage shows Nieves walking directly into the locker room after coming down the main stairs, according to the warrant. The video then shows Nieves using a stool to prop the door open. After opening a door to the hallway, he then had to open a second door to get to the showers.