Manchester PD: Stolen Lexus that initially had toddler inside found; search for driver continues

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Manchester are looking for the driver of a stolen Lexus who initially took the SUV with a child inside.

The grey 2022 Lexus RX 350 with Connecticut license plate BD96999 was taken from the parking lot at 74 Main St. at about 12:50 p.m., police said.

A 1-year-old male child was secured in a car seat inside of the car at the time it was taken. The suspect took the toddler out of the car on Summit Street. Police believe the suspect removed the child and car seat before they continued to flee.

The child is safe and with his mother, investigators said Monday afternoon.

According to police, St. Bridget’s Church and School owns the parking lot at 74 Main St.

The vehicle fled and was last seen on I-84 East in the area of East Hartford. Around 3 p.m., Manchester PD reported the vehicle had been found unoccupied in Manchester.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call (860) 645-5500.

