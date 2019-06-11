Police conduct investigation following body found in apartment above Thai restaurant in Windsor

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside an apartment above a Thai restaurant in Windsor on Monday.
Police and the Health Department were called out to Broad Street for the disturbing discovery.
Officials say they don’t suspect foul play.
A biohazard team was brought in to clear up the scene.
