WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash involving a police cruiser closed down an intersection in West Hartford Thursday night.

According to the West Hartford Police Department, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. involving a police car and a passenger car at the intersection of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive is closed and police are asking the public to seek alternate routes and avoid the area, if possible.

The crash is under investigation by the WHPD. Anyone with information regarding the crash or anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to reach out to police at (860) 570-8860 or via the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969.