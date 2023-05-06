HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was side-swiped by a sedan early Saturday morning on Interstate 91 South in Hartford, authorities said.

State police said that around 3:15 a.m., a state police cruiser was at rest in the left lane of I-91 South near Exit 27 when a sedan drove through a flare pattern, entered the median, and side-swiped the police cruiser.

After hitting the cruiser, police said the sedan crossed all four traffic lanes, stopping on the right shoulder. Both drivers and the sedan passenger were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless endangerment and failure to maintain lane of travel.