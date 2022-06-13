AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigations are underway after police found an unattended three-year-old with two dogs in Avon on Monday.

Just before 10 a.m., the Avon Police Department received a call from a driver who reported a small child wandering with two dogs unattended along Lovely Street in Avon.

Officers responded to the area where they located a three-year-old child and two unleashed dogs.

Police said officers checked all surrounding streets and neighborhoods but were unsuccessful in immediately locating a parent or guardian of the unattended child.

According to police, several local Facebook groups posted about police seeking the parent or guardian of the child, and many concerned citizens at the location where the child was found offered assistance.

Once the parent became aware of the Facebook posts, they contacted the police department, police said. The child was uninjured and returned to her home.

The State Department of Children and Families was notified and is investigating while Avon police continues their investigation.