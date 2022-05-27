SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A 57-year-old man from East Hartford was arrested Thursday for an incident in 2020 where he solicited a teenager for sex, according to South Windsor police.

The South Windsor Police Department arrested Josue S. Sanabria on an active arrest warrant. Police said the warrant stems from an incident in August 2020 where he solicited an acquaintance’s daughter, who was 19-years-old at the time, for sex.

Sanabria turned himself in to headquarters and was processed and released on a $1,000 surety bond. He is due in Manchester Superior Court on June 15.

