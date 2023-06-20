EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old East Hartford man was taken into custody on Monday night for sexually assaulting two people on Friday, according to police.

Tyrone Pierce entered a home through a bedroom window on the first floor, according to authorities. One of the victims woke up to him sexually assaulting him. Police said that he implied he had a weapon.

Officials said a victim fought Pierce, which then gave the other victim the opportunity to run away.

Pierce escaped through a broken bedroom window, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for him on Monday night, and he was taken into custody shortly after at his East Hartford home.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond for charges of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, home invasion and third-degree assault.