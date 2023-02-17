EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man is now facing charges following a deadly crash in March on Route 2, Connecticut State Police announced Friday.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on March 13, and involved two vehicles on Interstate 84 westbound, adjacent to the Route 2 westbound entrance ramp in East Hartford.

Ricardo Figueroa, 24, of East Hartford, told police that he had been a passenger, and that a woman was driving and then ran away after the crash, according to police. He also claimed he didn’t know the woman’s name.

Figueroa showed signs that he was impaired, and smelled of alcohol, according to police.

Three people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital, where Alanys Roche-Suarez, 22, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was declared dead.

Police said that an investigation discovered that Figueroa had been driving faster than 100 mph before the crash.

Officers received a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 8. He turned himself in on Thursday.

He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He has been released on a $125,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.