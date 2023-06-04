MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old East Hartford man was taken into custody on Friday after injuring a coworker with a box cutter during a fight, according to police.

Joshua Brown, who works at a warehouse on the Tolland Turnpike, cut the coworker’s face, according to police. The coworker drove themself to the hospital afterward.

Brown left the warehouse after the fight and was taken into custody at his home, according to police.

He has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond.