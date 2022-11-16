ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield father turned himself in Wednesday after his baby died last year from fentanyl, according to police.

Lenin Rodriguez, 30, is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

The 1-year-old boy died on Nov. 22, 2021, according to police, with a medical examiner later ruling that the cause of death was “acute fentanyl intoxication” and his manner of death as “undetermined.”

Police received a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest Wednesday. He has been released on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court on Nov. 29.