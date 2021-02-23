Police: Fatal car fire in West Hartford parking lot ruled an accident

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a car fire in a shopping center parking lot that killed a man earlier this month was an accident.

West Hartford police on Tuesday also released the man’s name: 66-year-old Stephen Pelletier, of Hartford. No other details of how the fire began were released.

Related: One killed during car fire on Kane Street in West Hartford

But town Fire Marshal Michael Sinsigalli says the fire remains under investigation and the cause and manner of the fire have not been officially determined.

A police officer discovered the car fully engulfed in flames at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 3. Firefighters found Pelletier’s body inside after putting out the blaze.