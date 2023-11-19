WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you hear what sounded like gunshots early Sunday morning in Wethersfield? The noises, which spurred multiple 911 calls, came from a group of about 100 vehicles with aftermarket mufflers.

Police found the vehicles in the Putnam Park parking lot, and they quickly scattered onto Interstate 91 North, according to officers. Most of the vehicles had the aftermarket mufflers, which sound like gunfire when the engines accelerate and decelerate.

People called police reporting what they thought was automatic gunfire starting at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of Wolcott Hill Road and into Old Wethersfield. Police said that no physical evidence that shots were fired was found.