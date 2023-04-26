HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing multiple charges after allegedly telling a Connecticut State Police sergeant that he “kills cops” and leading him on a chase that exceeded 100 mph, according to authorities.

The sergeant was on duty, working in plain clothes and wearing his badge at 10:30 a.m. on Asylum Street in Hartford when a 29-year-old Raymond Lapinski began to shout at him and asked if he was “a cop,” according to state police. When the sergeant said that he was, Lapinski replied by saying he “kills cops.”

Lapinski used profanity and then threatened to kill the sergeant specifically, according to state police. The sergeant then approached Lapinski, who drove off. He stopped nearby, “displayed an obscene hand gesture” and continued to swear at the sergeant before driving off again.

The same vehicle was seen on Pulaski Circle, according to police, and the sergeant attempted to pull it over. Lapinski drove off and went more than 100 mph on Interstate 91. Police then ended the chase due to safety and learned that Lapinski had active warrants out for his arrest.

Police later found Lapinski walking on Asylum Avenue, according to officials. When the state troopers identified themselves, Lapinski took out a knife. He dropped it when the troopers drew their weapons.

He resisted being placed in the cruiser, was combative and cursed at officers, according to state police. The sergeant he threatened, along with a detective, were injured.

Lapinski has been charged with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, along with one count each of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, interfering with an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

He was then transferred to the Connecticut Department of Corrections, where he was charged on Wednesday with second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer/attempting to elude or escape an officer. He is being held on a $100,000 bond for those charges.

Police expect him to be charged from other jurisdictions, as well.