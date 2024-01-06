WETHERSFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Police have identified the man who was found unresponsive Friday night in Wethersfield.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Silas Deane Highway for reports of an injured man lying on the road.

Police were directed to the driveway of an apartment complex, where they found Steven Motkya, 46, of Wethersfield, unresponsive and suffering from trauma to the head.

Motkya was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators called his death “non-suspicious,” and there is no threat to the public.

Police ask anyone with information to call Wethersfield Police Department Lt. Gustavo Rodriguez at 860-721-2900 Ext. 2965.