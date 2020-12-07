Police identify man killed in Windsor Locks condo fire

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the elderly man who was killed in a fire at a Windsor Locks condo complex on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that at around 2:50 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to 94 Woodcock Court for the report of a heavy fire.

Upon arrival, crews found 76-year-old David Lingua dead on an outside porch area suffering from burn injuries.

The CT State Fire Marshall has responded to the scene and the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police say that there’s nothing to suggest foul play, however, detectives are investigating and the case remains open at this time.