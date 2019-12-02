Police identify man who was struck, killed by car in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the 66-year-old man who was hit by a car while walking in Hartford Saturday and later died from his injuries.

Police say that at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person laying injured in the road on Franklin Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 GMC pickup truck was traveling north on Franklin Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound across that street.

The victim, identified as Daniel DeJoseph, of Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. The 47-year-old driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

On Sunday, DeJoseph died from his injuries at Hartford Hospital.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges at this time. The incident remains under investigation.