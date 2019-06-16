Police identify missing boater who fell in the Connecticut River, search to continue this week
(WTNH) - The search for a possible drowning victim in the Connecticut River is suspended for the rest of Sunday.
East Hartford police and fire departments were notified of a possible drowning in the Connecticut River near Great River Park between Hartford and East Hartford Saturday afternoon, East Hartford Police told News 8.
Police said three adults and one child were in a boat near a trestle bridge when an adult man jumped off of the boat to swim just after 2:00 p.m. but got caught in a current.
The passengers on the boat threw him flotation devices but the current was too strong and did not reach the victim. The passengers told police he then went under and did not resurface.
Close friends tell News 8 the man is 39 years old and has 3 children. Police have identified him as Ivan De Jesus Morales Mencia of Hartford.
DEEP says the weather is forcing them to suspend the search and that the search conditions have been treacherous. The visibility in the water is poor due to trees and debris in the river from the winter run off and the current is fast moving like a washing machine.
Along with East Hartford police and fire, boats and dive teams from Hartford, Tolland County and State Police have been involved in the search for the victim.
The search resumed Sunday morning, but it was suspended at noon. Officials will continue the attempt to locate and recover the victim throughout the week.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- New England Air Museum celebrates Father's Day with helicopters and open cockpits
- CEO: Boeing made mistake in handling warning-system problem
- Two people left with serious injuries after hit-and-run in New Haven Saturday evening
- Recalled Ragu pasta sauce may be contaminated with plastic, company says
- Trump campaign parting ways with pollsters following internal numbers leak: Sources
- Connecticut OKs dozens of hemp grower licenses for pilot
- Meghan and Harry release Father's Day photo of baby Archie
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Showers and Humid Father's Day evening, dries out overnight
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Bristol man celebrates Father's Day with first born baby
A Bristol couple welcomed the newest member to their family Sunday, making...Read More »
-
New England Air Museum celebrates Father's Day with helicopters and open cockpits
The not so great weather for Father's Day had people looking for things to do...Read More »
-
Two people left with serious injuries after hit-and-run in New Haven Saturday evening
A hit-and-run accident in New Haven has left two people with serious injuries...Read More »
-
Connecticut OKs dozens of hemp grower licenses for pilot
With the new growing season underway, Connecticut's Department of Agriculture...Read More »
-
Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos
There have been plenty of twists and turns in the case of missing New Canaan...Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update for Sunday night
Digital Update for Sunday night:•Police identify missing boater who fell into CT River•State Trooper injured after crash in Fairfield•Dozens of hemp grower licenses for pilot approvedRead More »
-
Happy Father's Day from Sports Team 8!
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Hope you're enjoying your day.We talked to some local sports figures about Father's Day and what it means to them. Here's what they had to say.Read More »
-
Hartford Athletic vs. Nashville SC
Hartford Athletic hosted Nashville on MyTV 9 on Father's Day.Read More »