Police identify suspect wanted in connection to Hartford auto garage fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have identified the suspect accused of starting a large fire at Central Auto and Transport that temporarily closed Brainard Airport in January 2020.

Police said suspect Jimmy Diaz started the fire with illegal fireworks.

Jimmy Diaz (Photo: Hartford Police Department)

At around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 28, police and fire crews responded to the second alarm fire at 195 Maxim Road, which was active for several hours due to the amount of oil and new tires stored on the property.

The damages and cleanup ended up costing over $1.5 million, police said. Roads near the scene and the Brainard Airport were shut down during the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Police want Diaz for arson in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Police believe Diaz fled to Florida but might have returned to Connecticut.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police at (860) -722-8477 or 911.